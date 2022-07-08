Luxurious bespoke 5-bedroom detached house in countryside location where stunning modern design lives in harmony with nature

Nestled in the central Scotland countryside in a small settlement between the villages of Westfield and Armadale, the house is both practically and aesthetically pleasing with amazing attention to detail and modern finishing touches, while attractive larch cladding on all sides of the home is sympathetic to the location and offers excellent insulation, complemented by the eco-friendly and efficient air source heat pump heating system.

Making clever use of the slope of the land, the property is entered on the ground floor which comprises hallway, fabulous open plan living and kitchen area with doors to a small balcony, separate lounge with unique feature wall and patio doors to the rear garden, three double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

An open tread oak stair leads down to the basement level which features a luxuriously large cinema room and bar with doors to an outside deck, as well as a further large room currently being used as a gym, utility room, separate laundry/plant room, and a WC, while the more private upper level contains a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, and a second double bedroom with en-suite.

Externally, the property is enclosed by a hand dressed stone wall to the front and accessed via electric gates which lead to a double garage, while the generously sized wraparound gardens are currently designed to be low maintenance but have scope for development.

On the market with Turpie & Co for offers over £1,100,000, more details can be found HERE.

