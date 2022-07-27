Luxurious and substantial 5-bedroom modern country house with attached cottage, delightful grounds and stunning views

Situated in Parklands of Murroes, a group of just four bespoke houses some four miles to the north of Broughty Ferry in Angus, the property enjoys enviable south facing views towards Fife, and is conveniently located for all transport networks.

Finished and presented to the highest of standards, the ground floor accommodation comprises an outer hall, cloakroom, remarkable reception hall, drawing room, dining room, beautiful open plan kitchen and living room, study, utility room, and WC.

A magnificent oak staircase leads up to the first floor which features a very fine principal bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, a further two en-suite bedrooms with dressing rooms, two additional bedrooms, and a splendid bathroom.

In addition, there is attached garaging and car ports and a linked cottage beyond, which comprises open plan living room/kitchen with French doors to the gardens, shower room, spiral stairs to the first floor, and a large bedroom with balcony.

Externally, the delightful gardens and grounds extend to around 7.52 acres and include a paved terrace, monoblock parking, extensive lawns, lily pond, decked seating area, paddock, woodland, enclosed garden with pavilion housing a hot tub, circular stone built bar and barbecue, paved and decked areas, flower and shrub borders, and a water feature, as well as a paved drying area, raised vegetable beds, and a further grassed area.

On the markets with Savills for offers over £1,800,000, more details can be found HERE.

