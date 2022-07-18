Low-carbon flats for the Capital

The housebuilder states that average hot water and heating costs for a two-bedroom flat there could be less than £65 per month.
Rowanbank Gardens will deliver 93 apartments and has been described as a “blueprint for lowcarbon living”.
It is one of the first large developments in Scotland to utilise individual air-source heat pumps, moving away from fossil-fuel.
Prices for a two-bedroom apartment at the site start at £245,000 and first movers can expect their keys next spring.
David Westwater, Artisan’s Development Director for Scotland, welcomed the low energy cost forecast.
He said: “Rowanbank Gardens provides smart, energy-efficient design geared to achieving low to zero carbon ratings, with the added benefits of significantly lower home-running costs. This demonstrates Artisan’s stated commitment to move away from using any fossil fuels to heat homes within our developments, as part of our pledge to reduce carbon nationally.
"Instead, Artisan is leading the way in introducing energy-efficient technology, such as individual air-source heat pumps which capture the warm air within the home and then uses it to provide cheap and efficient heating, as well as piping hot water.
“We also make each home or apartment as energy efficient as possible by using the very latest in energy efficient technology to encourage low carbon and energy efficient living. As well as innovations like individual heat pumps, we also provide A-rated appliances for all of our homes and are introducing cutting-edge environmental technologies such as spray taps and stone-showers which have been proven to reduce water consumption by up to one-third.”