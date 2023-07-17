Look inside this Morningside mansion which ticks all the boxes

1 . Drumearn, 16 Hermitage Drive, Morningside, Edinburgh offers over £4.5m

The more traditional part of the house has a family room and sitting room, and a vast study with two bay windows overlooking the garden. A handy downstairs bedroom suite - along with a wine cellar, laundry room, pantry and boot room - means the house is very well set up for all aspects of family life. Photo: Angus Behm