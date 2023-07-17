All Sections
Drumearn is Edwardian, completed in 1903 by the architectural firm Sydney Mitchell and Wilson and it displays many of the design details of the era, such as the overhanging eaves and tall chimneys. It was commissioned by the Reverend Arthur Gordon and his wife Olga.  Arthur came from an illustrious Scottish family. His father, Baron Gordon of Drumearn, was a law lord whose portrait  – a very unflattering likeness – is in a collection belonging to National Galleries Scotland. His title presumably inspired the name of the house.Drumearn is Edwardian, completed in 1903 by the architectural firm Sydney Mitchell and Wilson and it displays many of the design details of the era, such as the overhanging eaves and tall chimneys. It was commissioned by the Reverend Arthur Gordon and his wife Olga.  Arthur came from an illustrious Scottish family. His father, Baron Gordon of Drumearn, was a law lord whose portrait  – a very unflattering likeness – is in a collection belonging to National Galleries Scotland. His title presumably inspired the name of the house.
Look inside this Morningside mansion which ticks all the boxes

Kirsty McLuckie discovers that the first owners of this city home made their own lasting mark, as its new modern future awaits.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

Drumearn, at 16 Hermitage Drive, is described as one of the finest houses in Edinburgh.

The price that the property commands is certainly towards the upper end of sales in the capital.

The house is very impressive, combining space with privacy, history, location and a lovely garden. It really could be said to tick all the boxes for a large family home … if you have the funds.

The more traditional part of the house has a family room and sitting room, and a vast study with two bay windows overlooking the garden.  A handy downstairs bedroom suite - along with a wine cellar, laundry room, pantry and boot room - means the house is very well set up for all aspects of family life.

Drumearn, 16 Hermitage Drive, Morningside, Edinburgh offers over £4.5m

The more traditional part of the house has a family room and sitting room, and a vast study with two bay windows overlooking the garden.  A handy downstairs bedroom suite - along with a wine cellar, laundry room, pantry and boot room - means the house is very well set up for all aspects of family life.

Although it has kept many of its lovely original features, the house has recently undergone a refurbishment.

Drumearn, 16 Hermitage Drive, Morningside, Edinburgh offers over £4.5m

Although it has kept many of its lovely original features, the house has recently undergone a refurbishment.

The kitchen is by Laurence McIntosh, with a delightful fan-shaped breakfast bar and solid wood units with white stone worktops.

Drumearn, 16 Hermitage Drive, Morningside, Edinburgh offers over £4.5m

The kitchen is by Laurence McIntosh, with a delightful fan-shaped breakfast bar and solid wood units with white stone worktops.

Although it has kept many of its lovely original features, the house has recently undergone a refurbishment.

Drumearn, 16 Hermitage Drive, Morningside, Edinburgh offers over £4.5m

Although it has kept many of its lovely original features, the house has recently undergone a refurbishment.

