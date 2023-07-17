Look inside this Morningside mansion which ticks all the boxes

Kirsty McLuckie discovers that the first owners of this city home made their own lasting mark, as its new modern future awaits.
Drumearn, at 16 Hermitage Drive, is described as one of the finest houses in Edinburgh.
The price that the property commands is certainly towards the upper end of sales in the capital.
The house is very impressive, combining space with privacy, history, location and a lovely garden. It really could be said to tick all the boxes for a large family home … if you have the funds.
The more traditional part of the house has a family room and sitting room, and a vast study with two bay windows overlooking the garden.
A handy downstairs bedroom suite - along with a wine cellar, laundry room, pantry and boot room - means the house is very well set up for all aspects of family life. Photo: Angus Behm
Although it has kept many of its lovely original features, the house has recently undergone a refurbishment. Photo: Angus Behm
The kitchen is by Laurence McIntosh, with a delightful fan-shaped breakfast bar and solid wood units with white stone worktops. Photo: Angus Behm
