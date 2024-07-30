Couparfield House was built in 1890 for the janitor of Coupar Street School. While the school was demolished in 1984, the house lay derelict for 20 years before being bought for £23,000 in 2003, by Reuben Welsh and his wife April Marr.

The couple then spent five years, and around £180,000, converting it into a home. Their progress featured on the TV programme Grand Designs on Channel 4 and the completed house won the National Home of the Year Award.

A copper clad, sedum roofed extension was added to provide a second bedroom a few years later.

The house has changed hands a couple of times since, but in terms of character, clever design and exceptional use of space there is still nothing like it anywhere in the city.

