With large windows, spacious classrooms and prime central locations, former schools can make beautiful residential properties, with a little imagination. Here are five examples, some complete, some in the process of conversion and one which is a bargain for anyone looking for a project.
1. The Old School, Ardler, Perth and Kinross. Offers over £485,000
This home is a former primary school built in the 1830s, which had lain empty since 1983, but has recently undergone a full conversion and restoration, including the addition of a contemporary extension. | Gilson Gray
The village of Ardler is home to a popular pub, and is seven miles from Blairgowrie, where there are shops and a celebrated golf course. Perth and Dundee are a half-hour’s drive away. | Gilson Gray Photo: Gilson Gray
The bright lounge has a double-height vaulted ceiling plus wood-burning stove. | Gilson Gray
The contemporary dining-kitchen has bi-fold doors to the decking. | Gilson Gray