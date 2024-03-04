Look inside a stunning country home with views over the Forth bridges

Gospatrick House sits adjacent to St Cuthbert’s Church in the conservation village of Dalmeny, a 25-minute drive north of the Capital.
The house sits in an elevated position and is set back from the road, with an electric gate that opens to the gravel drive and parking area in front of the house. Photo: contributed
Generous and light traditional rooms offer a wealth of period features while the stylish and bright contemporary kitchen has been carefully designed to blend seamlessly with the original stonework, while simultaneously taking advantage of modern glazing. Photo: contributed
The kitchen flows through floor-to-ceiling windows and double sliding doors to a large, sheltered terrace and beyond to the garden, which overlooks the unspoilt parkland fields of Dalmeny Estate. Photo: contributed
There are magnificent views from inside the property. The first-floor landing also opens to a luxurious principal bedroom suite with a large bay window from which incredible views to the three iconic bridges crossing the Forth can be enjoyed. Photo: contributed