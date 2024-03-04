All Sections
The current owners bought the house in 2015 and have extended and upgraded the house over the last 9 years to create the ultimate family home with character and charm, and plenty of space and light.

Look inside a stunning country home with views over the Forth bridges

A stunning seven-bedroom country home with more than 1.19 acres of grounds has hit the market.
By Sarah Devine
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:37 GMT

Gospatrick House sits adjacent to St Cuthbert’s Church in the conservation village of Dalmeny, a 25-minute drive north of the Capital.

The house sits in an elevated position and is set back from the road, with an electric gate that opens to the gravel drive and parking area in front of the house.

1. Gospatric House, Dalmeny

The house sits in an elevated position and is set back from the road, with an electric gate that opens to the gravel drive and parking area in front of the house. Photo: contributed

Generous and light traditional rooms offer a wealth of period features while the stylish and bright contemporary kitchen has been carefully designed to blend seamlessly with the original stonework, while simultaneously taking advantage of modern glazing.

2. Gospatric House, Dalmeny

Generous and light traditional rooms offer a wealth of period features while the stylish and bright contemporary kitchen has been carefully designed to blend seamlessly with the original stonework, while simultaneously taking advantage of modern glazing. Photo: contributed

The kitchen flows through floor-to-ceiling windows and double sliding doors to a large, sheltered terrace and beyond to the garden, which overlooks the unspoilt parkland fields of Dalmeny Estate.

3. Gospatric House, Dalmeny

The kitchen flows through floor-to-ceiling windows and double sliding doors to a large, sheltered terrace and beyond to the garden, which overlooks the unspoilt parkland fields of Dalmeny Estate. Photo: contributed

There are magnificent views from inside the property. The first-floor landing also opens to a luxurious principal bedroom suite with a large bay window from which incredible views to the three iconic bridges crossing the Forth can be enjoyed.

4. Gospatric House, Dalmeny

There are magnificent views from inside the property. The first-floor landing also opens to a luxurious principal bedroom suite with a large bay window from which incredible views to the three iconic bridges crossing the Forth can be enjoyed. Photo: contributed

