Live like royalty in this penthouse apartment with roof terrace in one of Scotland's most exclusive castles

Enjoying an idyllic, tree-lined setting with panoramic views across the Endrick Water and surrounding hills, on the edge of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, the castle was built by Glasgow merchant Thomas Brown around 1884 on the site of the former much smaller 'Endrickbank House' and survived a major fired that engulfed it in 1917.

At the time of the fire the building belonged to Henry Christie, a calico printer, who owned it until the 1940s when it passed into the hands of the Glasgow Western Hospital Board and was used as a nurses' home until 1972. It then became a training and conference centre for British Steel and after that a nursing home, before becoming vacant and at risk of being a ruin, until it was bought by property developer FM Group in 2016.

Since then, the company has carried out an extensive and sympathetic renovation returning the castle to its original glory. A plethora of impressive, traditional features have been retained and are apparent throughout and Dalnair Castle is now formed as ten luxury apartments, the last of which is now available for sale.

Dalnair Castle.

This simply exquisite, three-bedroom penthouse apartment is formed over three levels, including a private roof terrace offering outstanding 360 degree views, and comes with impressive proportions and specification.

The accommodation begins in the generous entrance hall with two spacious storage cupboards and large skylight which allows an abundance of natural light to flow through. The sizeable open-plan lounge/dining/kitchen has dual aspects through three large windows, with the quality fitted kitchen by Brooklyn Kitchens coming complete with slim Silestone surfaces, integrated appliances and formed around a centre island with breakfast bar.

On this level, there are also two double sized bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes and one with an en-suite bathroom with white three-piece suite and Porcelanosa tiling, as well as a shower room, again with Porcelanosa tiling throughout.

A staircase leads to the upper level which hosts the impressive master suite with large walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom with two wash hand basins, bath and separate shower, while a further staircase takes you to the breathtaking private roof terrace offering views as far as the eye can see.

Open plan living room and kitchen in penthouse apartment for sale.

This stunning apartment, which can be accessed by lift or the beautifully detailed, formal staircase, is on the market with Clyde Property for a fixed price of £650,000, and more details can be found HERE.

The estate itself, which includes a small, exclusive development of luxury homes also now for sale, sits at the end of a private driveway leading to the visitors and residents parking adjacent to the entrance to the castle.

Positioned just outside the hamlet of Croftamie, this enviable setting is on the periphery of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park and lies just a few miles from the villages of Drymen and Killearn.

Robert Croll, sales manager for FM Group, said: “Our exquisite penthouse in Dalnair Castle, with its own private roof terrace, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for purchasers to live in luxury in a stunning location with magnificent views over the surrounding countryside, at a truly affordable price."

Penthouse apartment master bedroom.

Private roof terrace.