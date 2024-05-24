A rare chance has arisen to snap up a charming property with unique features and a colourful back story, with the home of one of Scotland’s favourite rock singers having gone on the market.

Fish, former frontman of cult prog rock band Marillion, has been living at Spittalrig, near Haddington in East Lothian, since 1988. The cottage for sale has the best of both worlds – surrounded by lush rolling countryside, but within a 30-minute drive of Scotland’s capital city.

But now, as he prepares to start a new life as a crofter in the Outer Hebrides, the singer and songwriter is selling up the converted farm cottage that holds more than 30 years of memories for him – both personal and professional.

The Studio is a characterful four-bedroom house with spacious and flexible accommodation across a single level, set in around an acre of land. It has been modernised, with an extensive open-plan living and dining space with vaulted ceilings, exposed stone walls and a wood-burning stove at its centre.

Myriad windows at various levels ensure the home is flooded with light, while French doors in the dining kitchen, main living area and three of the bedrooms give direct access outside. The large principal bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, there are two further shower rooms and a useful office space.

And as the name suggests, the property is more than just a home.

It is also fitted out with a fully sound-proofed recording studio, where Fish – real name Derek Dick – and many other artists have laid down tracks over the years. Nazareth, the Blue Nile, Then Jericho, PJ Harvey and Radiohead are just a few of those who worked there when the premises was run as a commercial operation, between 1988 and 1998.

The Studio’s beautifully tended and bountiful grounds, which include a mature orchard, raised beds, patio areas and terraces, are also celebrities, having featured on Beechgrove Garden and Gardeners’ World in recent years.

The property also comes with a separate cabin and large garage and workshop, with ample parking space in the driveway outside. If the walls could talk, they would tell some interesting stories – like the time when band members who will remain nameless were discovered “stark naked and incredibly drunk on whisky, playing croquet in the garden”.

But what goes on tour stays on tour, as the saying goes.

Message to the new owners

Fish says he is sad to leave the property, but is looking forward to new adventures with his wife Simone up north.

“I recorded all 11 of my solo albums since Vigil here, the last being my designated final album Weltschmerz in 2020,” he said.

“There are a lot of incredible memories from my time here. The dramas, the craziness, the laughter and the tears that filled this building over the years – it’s saturated with great energies.

“It has been a fantastic place to live and work in and everyone who has been here has been blown away by the vibes, the space and the layout.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings about leaving the Studio, but we feel it’s time to move on and let someone else enjoy what we have created here, bring their own ideas and imagination in and take it to the next level.

“It would be great to think that a musician might carry on the legacy of the original studio in some way, but I know that whoever takes it on will have a creative soul and they will know it’s their home as soon as they walk in the door.

“The Studio is that sort of place. It’s different and very special and a unique dwelling that will capture the heart of someone who belongs to live there.”

The Studio is on the market at offers over £850,000, with a home report value of £875,000. More details and viewing appointments are available through selling agents Simpson & Marwick

