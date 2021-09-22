Less than £600,000 could buy you this remarkable 13-bedroom circular house in stunning Glen Isla countryside

Latterly used as an outdoor adventure centre, the unique and distinctive round building has a beautiful setting and on the ground floor comprises porch, hall, lounge, round room, dining room, games room, classroom, fitness room, drying room, bedroom, reception and office, kitchen, cloakroom with separate WC, laundry, larder and utility room, as well as manager's accommodation with private living room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The first floor contains 10 bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms, and all with access to showering facilities.

The separate Old Generator House is a charming round rubblestone property, set beneath a slate roof, presently with two rooms which offers great potential for development.

Externally, the charming grounds extend to approximately 1.5 acres, with all-weather games court, outside classroom and stores, set in mature wooded gardens.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £535,000, more details can be found HERE.

