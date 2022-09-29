Last homes announced for sale at East Lothian development

This includes two showhomes – the two-bedroom semi-detached Andrew, priced at £265,000, and the three-bedroom semi-detached Baxter for £280,000.

As well as all styling, fixtures and fittings these stylish showhomes also come complete with furniture which is all sold as seen.

Alternatively for buyers who are looking to move in and have a blank canvas to add their own style to, plot 97 the Baxter three bedroom semi-detached is available with a 5 per cent deposit contribution.

A typical image of the Munro's dining room

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last remaining Monro four-bedroom detached home is available from £405,000 and can be moved into in time for Christmas. It includes a £10,000 contribution to LBTT.

Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland adds: “As well as being nearby a mix of local amenities in Macmerry and Tranent, buyers considering Weldon Grange also benefit from excellent transport links, which makes this location an obvious choice for buyers who commute to Edinburgh and further afield. The development has easy access to the A1; as well as the Edinburgh City Bypass and other key commuter routes.

“The local train station at Longniddry will also take buyers directly into Edinburgh Waverley in just 20 minutes, so it’s a really convenient place to call home.

“These final few homes represent an ideal opportunity for interested buyers to complete this new community in Macmerry that we are so proud to have delivered in East Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A typical kitchen in the Munro house type

“Most remaining new homes that we have available for sale include a helpful incentive, including 5 per cent deposit contribution which will allow buyers to make the most of their budget to make the move to a new home, so it’s a great time to make an appointment to chat to the sales executive. Our experienced sales executives are on-hand to help buyers through the process of buying a new home with us.”

Weldon Grange has 102 homes in total, and viewings can be arranged by calling 01875-440 142.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Andrew's lounge