Kirsty McLuckie on home technology set to transform domestic lives for the better

1 Smart lighting

Lighting tech is about creating spaces that provide the right ambience. Different tones can affect our moods, so smart bulbs can adapt their colour to either stimulate or relax, according to the time of day.

Smart lighting can also adjust brightness in response to natural light, and you can set up a system for security to mimic your domestic actions when you aren’t at home.

​2 Energy and heating

Smart thermostats can make a significant difference in energy efficiency and, when controlled by your phone, can stop heating coming on if you are out, or warm up the house for your return. If you add scheduling smart radiators, you can control the heating room by room, and save on average around £600 a year.

​3 Kitchen appliances

Hobs and cookers have stayed largely unchanged over the years, but advances are afoot. Stove tops are getting cleverer, the latest adapt to the size of pan, and some even have a personal assistant function where you upload a recipe and it then decides the programme of cooking for you.

The Bionicook oven, launched this year, has an embedded camera that recognises food and cooks it accordingly.

​4 Robot helpers

Smart robot cleaners featuring navigation software that can map out your home and clean around objects are now more affordable, but they are getting increasingly sophisticated with the ability to vacuum, mop, wash and empty automatically.

Robot mowers will cut your lawn too, once they are taught the perimeters and whereabouts of any obstacles.

And while a fully functioning robot butler might be beyond the realms of possibility for most, there are gadgets such as the Temi – a sort of rostrum on wheels – which can follow you around, answer questions, show content, make video calls, and manage your home.

​5 Windows

Luxury hotels have boasted remote control curtains and blinds for years, but it’s now cheaper to have them at home.

They allow you to close curtains and blinds using your smartphone, and you can even set timers for dawn and dusk, which can improve sleep habits, and enhance home security.

Smart blinds with sensors can also help with energy efficiency, as they can be programmed to close when the sun disappears and temperatures start to drop, maximising heat retention and minimising utility bills.

6 Wellness

Health tech is set to be big business in the battle for healthier homes. Air purification is one way smart tech can help, particularly for asthma sufferers. The latest air purifiers detect levels of particulate matter in the air and adjust accordingly.

​7 Security

The best smart home security systems consist of alarms, sensors, and cameras to cover any activity in your home or garden. Video doorbells can notify via smartphone when a visitor approaches the house, while also recording possible evidence.