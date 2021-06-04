Keillour Castle: Attractive country house and estate in 43 acres of stunning grounds is the ultimate fixer upper
A residential estate in need of renovation, comprising a 19th century country house, three further dwellings and traditional buildings, in a private yet accessible location a short drive from Perth.
Keillour Castle itself is a beautiful country house needing restored to its former glory and features four reception rooms, six bedrooms and a staff flat. It is surrounded by stunning grounds, including extensive gardens, grass paddocks and amenity woodland.
In addition, there is a two bedroom gardeners cottage, a stone and slate farmhouse with two reception rooms and four bedrooms, and a former stone lodge cottage, all requiring major renovation.
The estate also features extensive traditional stone farm buildings and a large modern garage with space for six to eight cars, as well as around 10.28 acres of grass paddocks, and a glen of mixed woodland with an old sawmill building.
On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £850,000, more details can be found HERE.