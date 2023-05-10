The doer-upper on the seafront at Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute, needs a complete overhaul.

One of the cheapest flats in the UK is on the market for just £10k.

The one-bed flat, 14 East Princes Street, is in such a poor state that no mortgage firm would lend on it, and no viewings can be carried out.

Cash buyers can bid upwards of £10,000 on May 18 at the Radisson Hotel in Glasgow.

A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: "The property may not appeal to everyone, however with a price starting at just £10,000, it's a hard deal for any property developer to turn down.

"The flat sits by the water at Rothesay bay; an ideal town centre location surrounded by various local amenities.

"A popular seaside resort, Rothesay is a pretty, traditional town that still retains many signs of its Victorian heritage through its architecture and is within easy reach of Bute's stunning beaches."

