Island life has huge appeal in stunning converted steading with holiday cottage and loch views

The property, understood to date back to the 18th century, has been beautifully refurbished to a very high standard and consists of a five-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, as well as a former café/games room, a number of outbuildings including a garage and workshop, and a former sawmill with planning consent to build a new house.

The lovely family home is over two storeys and comprises entrance porch, hallway, utility room, dining kitchen, study area, bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and drawing room on the ground floor, with a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom on the upper level.

Connected to the house but with a separate entrance, the cottage, known as the Old Byre, has been refurbished and could form part of the main house, be used as a guest annexe, or as a holiday let.

Externally, the sheltered grounds, which extend to 3.4 acres, include a lovely patio area, planted borders, a bridge leading over an attractive burn to an area of lawn, a walled garden, and a block of mixed woodland.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

