Island life has huge appeal in stunning converted steading with holiday cottage and loch views
The Steadings at Tiroran on the Isle of Mull sits in an elevated and private position with spectacular and uninterrupted views across to Loch Scridain.
The property, understood to date back to the 18th century, has been beautifully refurbished to a very high standard and consists of a five-bedroom main house and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, as well as a former café/games room, a number of outbuildings including a garage and workshop, and a former sawmill with planning consent to build a new house.
The lovely family home is over two storeys and comprises entrance porch, hallway, utility room, dining kitchen, study area, bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and drawing room on the ground floor, with a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom on the upper level.
Connected to the house but with a separate entrance, the cottage, known as the Old Byre, has been refurbished and could form part of the main house, be used as a guest annexe, or as a holiday let.
Externally, the sheltered grounds, which extend to 3.4 acres, include a lovely patio area, planted borders, a bridge leading over an attractive burn to an area of lawn, a walled garden, and a block of mixed woodland.
On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £595,000, more details can be found HERE.