Interview: interior design enthusiast Rona Grant on her serial makeover projects

How long have you been refurbishing properties? I’ve always been interested in interior design, but my day job is in education, so this is just something I have done in my spare time with every house I’ve lived in. This is the latest, but my daughters – Penny, who is 14, and Molly, 16 – have lived through renovations before.

While it would be nice to carry out the work without living in the property, it has always been a case of “needs must”.

What was Craig Rowan like when you bought it?

It was five and a half years ago, and while it was always a lovely family home, it was very dated and had been empty for some time. The configuration of the rooms wasn’t making the best of the space either, so I knew that there was going to be some major work involved.

Craig Rowan in Bridge of Allan

​What was your first task?

All the electrics had to be replaced, which I hadn’t anticipated, and that involved a lot of chaos. I took the opportunity of sanding all the floors at the same time, so there was a great deal of mess while the big jobs were completed. But, this was a bigger house for us so we were able to live around it.

And I always make sure that the girls’ rooms are done first, so that they have a refuge!

​What was the greatest challenge?A major task was to move the kitchen. What had made me unsure about buying the house was that the kitchen was so small for the size of the property. It was at the back, in what is now the family room, so I took a bit of time in thinking about how to fix it.

Craig Rowan in Bridge of Allan

I moved it into what was the sitting room, with an attached sunroom, and it gives the kitchen so much more space and light.

It took some logistics, as it wasn’t immediately clear how it would work with the doors in the hall, but that was solved by putting some on runners.

I added French doors, which required planning permission, but apart from that all the changes have been internal.

I am proud that I didn’t extend in any way – it was a case of really making the best of the space.

Craig Rowan in Bridge of Allan

Through previous renovations, I have learned how to do quite a lot of jobs myself, and made contacts with trades, so I was confident that I could call on really good plumbers, builders and electricians, which makes a huge difference.

​How did the work progress?

During lockdown, it slowed but what a gift to be in a house like this during that time. Once the difficult work was done, I could concentrate on the interior design – working through room by room. It is absolutely my passion, and it is all I do in myspare time.

​What tips do you have for keeping within budget?

Craig Rowan in Bridge of Allan

I’d advise anyone to opt for High Street buys where it doesn’t matter, and then upgrade where it does. I did this in the kitchen, sourcing oak and marble worktops, for instance.

I spent a lot of money on a Tom Dixon light, but to afford that I saved money on the sofas – it is just working out what is going to make the most impact.

​What would you say your signature style is?

My mum laughs at me because I use different colours of white, depending on if the room is north, south, east or west facing. The slightly different shades definitely bring out different qualities of light, but it is a source of ridicule. Most of the house is monochrome but, with such a beautiful house, you don’t want to draw the eye away from the features.

​Did you have to do much work outside?

No, the garden was already absolutely stunning. It overlooks Memorial Park and so is really leafy. I renovated the summer house and put in a new patio with a pergola just outside the patio doors. I think that definitely was inspired during lockdown – I wanted different places to sit out in the garden.

Craig Rowan in Bridge of Allan

​How have you marked the end of the project?

The house has been filmed for an interiors television programme and will feature in a homes magazine too. It is just a bit of fun really, and something I did with my last house too. I feel that this is the swansong of the project before moving off.

​What is your next project?

I have always renovated Victorian homes, but now I’m moving to a new-build so I’m quite nervous about it. But I have an architect taking down walls for me, and I have lots of ideas.

​Any downsides to being a serial renovator?

It is the nature of the thing that, just as you get a house looking its best, you move to something that needs work.

Where is it? Craig Rowan, 51 Keir Street, Bridge of Allan.

What is it? A Victorian semi-detached house, dating from the year 1900, with its own private gardens.

Space Four bedrooms, three public rooms, dining-kitchen with sun room, garden summer house.

EPC Rating D