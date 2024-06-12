Impressively maintained highly productive farm enterprise for sale in Ayrshire

It is rare to find a large and flexible farming enterprise coming to market that is so well managed.

Boghead and West Doura Farms lie in productive South Ayrshire and is the type of farming business many would dream of. Davidson and Robertson has just launched this property.

Extending to approximately 492.93 acres, the mixed arable and livestock enterprise is offered for sale with two attractive farmhouses, a three-bedroom cottage, well maintained agricultural sheds and productive land ranging from class 3.2 to class 4.1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Close to Tarbolton, the farm is situated eight miles from Ayr which boasts one of the busiest livestock marts in Scotland and is also a popular visitor destination. It is also just 30 miles from Glasgow.

Boghead and West Doura Farms for sale.

Commenting on the launch to market, Will Dalrymple, D&R Associate said: “It’s not every day that a farming enterprise of this calibre comes up for sale. It is all currently farmed as one unit and is an exceptionally well maintained property with excellent fencing, buildings, good tracks and a recently laid tarmac drive. Available as a whole (offers over £3.86M) or in four flexible lots, it creates opportunities that will appeal to a range of buyers.”

Lot 1 – Boghead Farm – 295.51 acres

This self-contained 295.51 acre unit includes a four bedroom farmhouse with enclosed garden, a combination traditional stone built, and modern purpose built buildings and well maintained, ring fenced land. There is also the option to develop additional accommodation subject to the necessary consents.

The traditional buildings are of traditional stone construction under pitched slate roofs and include the old milking parlour, former byres, and general purpose buildings. These sit adjacent to a range of purpose-built modern buildings:

The grain and machinery store is of steel portal frame construction under a corrugated roof with box profile cladding and concrete panel walls over a concrete base.

There are two cattle courts, both of steel portal frame construction under corrugated roofs with concrete floors. The first has a feed barrier running the full length of the shed and the second has 128 cattle cubicles, feed yolks, a central feed passage and automatic scrapers with tanks that are piped into the slurry towers. They store approximately 100,000 gallons and 200,000 gallons, respectively.

Other steel portal buildings include the straw shed, a lean-to cattle handling shed with a concrete base and cattle crush and the silage pit which is understood the pit takes approximately 90 acres of first cut and 40 acres of second cut.

The land (predominately Class 3.2 with an area of Class 4.1), is a ring-fenced block with the exception to two paddocks which are separated by a minor road. The arable land (207.82 acres) is farmed on an arable rotation, with the remainder as permanent pasture and a small area of woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38 acre block of Class 3.2 land at Tarbolton Moss Landfill, is close by and is currently laid to permanent pasture for cattle grazing. It lies between 73 and 95 metres above sea level, includes a small area of woodland which is accessible from the roadside.

Lot 2 – Buildings and land at West Doura - 196.26 acres

This lot comprises 196 acres of ring fenced land (a mixture of class 3.2 and 4.1), with centrally located crop and machinery buildings. Currently farmed as one unit with lot 1 and would make a good extension to Boghead Farm.

Lot 3 – West Doura Farmhouse and buildings

This traditional stone built farmhouse adjoins a traditional stone U-shaped courtyard is in good condition has recently been refurbished. There is a large kitchen, living area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an opportunity to renovate and extend the accommodation. Outside are useful outbuildings.

Lot 4 – Knowehead Cottage and garden. A traditional stone cottage with an adjoining garage and garden. The cottage comprises a kitchen, living area, 3 bedrooms, and a bathroom.

For more information on the sale of this property, contact Will Dalrymple or the sales team on 0131 449 6212. Or visit Boghead and West Doura Farms - sale page