Impressive and spacious 2-bedroom executive apartment within attractive 17th century mansion house in quiet coastal village

This Scottish Baronial style mansion dates from the 17th century and is positioned within spacious garden ground and a private tree lined driveway, and boasts idyllic open outlooks to extensive professionally landscaped grounds, which offer maximum privacy and a peaceful southerly aspect.

Craigflower House has been painstakingly converted into superb apartments in recent years and is accessed through a secure entrance leading to an impressive sweeping carpeted staircase to the first floor.

An internal hallway leads to the stunning lounge with a wealth of period features and the rest of the apartment comprises modern fitted kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, further bedroom, family bathroom, and a large attic providing excellent storage, while externally, there is a garage and parking space.

On the market with Morgans Property for offers over £275,000, more details can be found HERE.

