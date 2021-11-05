Impressive 3-bedroom flat in heart of Edinburgh's fashionable West End with delightful private garden and original wine cellar

The property comprises well-proportioned rooms and a free-flowing layout and is entered through its own private, gated courtyard which benefits from two lockable under-pavement cellars.

The accommodation is set over one level and comprises spacious sitting room with feature fireplace, modern and well-equipped kitchen, bright sun room with direct access to the private garden, principal bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, a further two good-sized double bedrooms, bathroom, and separate WC, as well as an original wine cellar and functional utility room.

Externally, the property boasts a large private garden to the rear, which features a spacious patio area and laid lawn alongside mature trees and bedded plants, while there is also access to the delightful Grosvenor Crescent gardens upon application and a modest annual fee.

On the market with Savills for offers over £645,000, more details can be found HERE.

