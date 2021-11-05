Front of building.

Impressive 3-bedroom flat in heart of Edinburgh's fashionable West End with delightful private garden and original wine cellar

A superb lower ground level apartment forming part of an elegant Victorian townhouse in the capital’s sought after West End, on the edge of the bustling area of Haymarket.

The property comprises well-proportioned rooms and a free-flowing layout and is entered through its own private, gated courtyard which benefits from two lockable under-pavement cellars.

The accommodation is set over one level and comprises spacious sitting room with feature fireplace, modern and well-equipped kitchen, bright sun room with direct access to the private garden, principal bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, a further two good-sized double bedrooms, bathroom, and separate WC, as well as an original wine cellar and functional utility room.

Externally, the property boasts a large private garden to the rear, which features a spacious patio area and laid lawn alongside mature trees and bedded plants, while there is also access to the delightful Grosvenor Crescent gardens upon application and a modest annual fee.

On the market with Savills for offers over £645,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Grosvenor Crescent, West End

Private gated courtyard to the front.

2. Grosvenor Crescent, West End

Sitting room.

3. Grosvenor Crescent, West End

Sitting room.

4. Grosvenor Crescent, West End

Sitting room.

