Ikea launches pet range for lucky cats and dogs

The 29 pieces include colourful toys and useful accessories
By Gaby Soutar
Published 19th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
UTSADD soft toy for dogs £2
UTSADD soft toy for dogs £2

We hoped that Ikea’s new pet range might be called Miaowang, or Wooftorp.

Unfortunately not. The sensibly named UTSÅDD collection, which was two years in the making, features products that “considered the needs and wants of cats and dogs”, with 29 pieces that focus on eating, sleeping, playing and hiding.

“At IKEA, we believe that pets are family. Our goal was to develop a collection of products that our cats and dogs love and that their human parents can feel good about and truly enjoy having as part of their home,” says Julia Rosenberg, Product Design Developer at IKEA of Sweden AB.

UTSADD cat house £5UTSADD cat house £5
UTSADD cat house £5

Princes start from around £1.50 for a food place mat, rising to £80 for a smart rattan dog bed.

We especially love the little rattan cat bothy on stilts (£55), and the blue cat house (£5) that’s designed to slot into a bookcase or shelving unit. If cats could choose their own item, we’re pretty sure they’d all want the play tunnel (£5), with a dangling pom-pom at its exit, as this is bound to satisfy any severe case of the zoomies.

While in store, it might also be worth checking out their Nytillverkad collection, which was created to celebrate their 80th birthday, and features prints and designs from the archive. For example, the Sotenäs armchair (£199) is a 1969 design, and Kransmalva bed linen is based on 1971 textiles. These ones are reserved for humans only. Paws off.

www.ikea.co.uk

