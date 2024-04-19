UTSADD soft toy for dogs £2

We hoped that Ikea’s new pet range might be called Miaowang, or Wooftorp.

Unfortunately not. The sensibly named UTSÅDD collection, which was two years in the making, features products that “considered the needs and wants of cats and dogs”, with 29 pieces that focus on eating, sleeping, playing and hiding.

“At IKEA, we believe that pets are family. Our goal was to develop a collection of products that our cats and dogs love and that their human parents can feel good about and truly enjoy having as part of their home,” says Julia Rosenberg, Product Design Developer at IKEA of Sweden AB.

UTSADD cat house £5

Princes start from around £1.50 for a food place mat, rising to £80 for a smart rattan dog bed.

We especially love the little rattan cat bothy on stilts (£55), and the blue cat house (£5) that’s designed to slot into a bookcase or shelving unit. If cats could choose their own item, we’re pretty sure they’d all want the play tunnel (£5), with a dangling pom-pom at its exit, as this is bound to satisfy any severe case of the zoomies.