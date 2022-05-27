Hugely impressive 6-bedroom Georgian house in spectacular location near Eilean Donan Castle, overlooking Loch Duich and the Five Sisters of Kintail

Configured to maximise the stunning views over Loch Duich, a sea loch located on the western coast of the Highlands and home to the famed Eilean Donan Castle, this elegant country home is privately situated and very well proportioned and has retained a host of original period features including sash windows, high ceilings with fine cornicing, and some original fireplaces.

The accommodation comprises: Ground floor – reception hall, modern family bathroom, drawing room, large utility room, laundry, store room. First floor – spacious sitting room, generous dining room, rear aspect kitchen, WC. Second floor – four double bedrooms, modern family bathroom. Third floor – two double bedrooms, third modern family bathroom.

Externally, the property is approached through a gate over a driveway to a gravelled forecourt, with a well-maintained garden laid mainly to lawn and wildflower pasture, bordered by mature shrubs and a wooded backdrop and featuring a large stone-built barn suitable for a variety of uses. The grounds extend to around two acres and include a partly floored steading used for storage, a summer house, and a small bridge over a burn to a walled garden area currently used for growing vegetables.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £895,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Duich House, Glenshiel, Kyle Aerial view of house and grounds. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2. Duich House, Glenshiel, Kyle Front of property. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3. Duich House, Glenshiel, Kyle Entrance hall. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

4. Duich House, Glenshiel, Kyle Drawing room. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales