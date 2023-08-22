Want to know the most effective way to get rid of fruit flies? Discover the arsenal you have at your disposal to stop the problem even preemptively with these hacks.

No matter where you live in the UK, fruit flies can propagate at alarming speeds on your kitchen counters or inside your waste bin. While they may show up at any time of year, they often appear during Summer and Autumn due to their attraction to ripe or rotting food.

What’s disturbing is that an adult female fruit fly can lay 2,000 eggs on any surface that is rotting or moist and have tiny maggots hatching within 30 hours. Two days later, these pests fully grow and are prepared to mate.

Research reveals that fruit flies can transfer germs from dirty surfaces onto clean ones, transferring bacteria such as E.coli, salmonella, and listeria - these pose huge risks of food poisoning which can even result in hospitalisation.

To keep you and your family safe, here are ten expert-recommended ways to get rid of fruit flies; including preventative strategies so they never appear in your house at all.

1 . Keep your kitchen clean and tidy (Prevention) You maximise your chances of fruit flies not entering your home if your kitchen is clean and tidy. Start by cleaning areas where food may collect and break down e.g., fruit baskets or sink drains. Ensure that your rubbish is kept outside or in a container with a well-sealed lid. Throw your food scraps out in a compost bag as soon as possible and don't let them sit for long at room temperature.

2 . Seal your containers Fruit flies are attracted to the smell of food (especially sweet and fermenting food) so it makes sense to remove as many points of contact as possible with exposed food. Rather than leaving meals and snacks intended for later consumption out in the open, consider using sealed containers to prevent attracting fruit flies.

3 . Rinse Food After buying organic produce make sure to rinse it under the tap once you get home to remove any eggs or larvae that may be present. Unfortunately there is no 100% guarantee that fruits and vegetables are free of fruit fly presence upon purchase so take the initiative to remove this possibility.