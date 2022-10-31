3. Jack-O-Lanterns... With unconventional expressions

Every year the porches of houses are graced by pumpkins with menacing facial expressions, and while that is perfectly apt for Halloween you will be surprised as to how much your pumpkin stands out if you just tweak its expression a little - happy, scared, curiously raising an eyebrow, the possibilities are endless and its all up to you.

Photo: sdominick via Canva Pro