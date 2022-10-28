Although carving turnips is the Halloween tradition here in Scotland, the average household will carve a pumpkin this year - this is because it is much easier to carve and either way you have a ton of creative freedom.
To get started all you need is the root vegetable of your choice, a reliable set of carving tools, a splash of patience but firstly you need inspiration, assuming you want to create art beyond the standard Jack-O-Lantern.
To make your carved gourd as ‘gourd-eous’ as it can be this year, here are 13 brilliant pumpkin carving ideas you can try on Halloween - ranging from easy to difficult.
1. The 'less is more' pumpkin
To cut out the effort of carving an elaborate face this Halloween you could just carve... less face? Couple it with details like a knife made out of pumpkin flesh and you're sure to be the only one in the neighbourhood with this pumpkin style - low effort but big results on being adorable and a bit cheeky.
Photo: Jocobs4 via Reddit
2. The Spotted Pumpkin
If you want to create something original this year but the idea of carving a face into your pumpkin seems laborious then this is the perfect design for you. Simply poke multiple holes into your pumpkin (using a screwdriver, for example) then set up a light on the inside - its minimal effort that results in a stylish aesthetic that shines like a disco ball.
Photo: via Alison Murray
3. Jack-O-Lanterns... With unconventional expressions
Every year the porches of houses are graced by pumpkins with menacing facial expressions, and while that is perfectly apt for Halloween you will be surprised as to how much your pumpkin stands out if you just tweak its expression a little - happy, scared, curiously raising an eyebrow, the possibilities are endless and its all up to you.
Photo: sdominick via Canva Pro
4. Pumpkitten - draw inspiration from your adorable pet
If you're seeking inspiration for your pumpkin design this Halloween then where better to turn to than your beloved pet? Our cherished four-legged family always bring smiles to our faces and they make an excellent subject for a pumpkin - just include a few minor details like whiskers and you're done.
Photo: David-Davis1 via Reddit