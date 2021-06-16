What is the average house price in every council area in Scotland? Photo: Greig Reid from Getty Images via Canva Pro.placeholder image
Scottish property: Here's the average house price for every local authority in Scotland, ranked from cheapest to most expensive

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 16th Jun 2021, 15:35 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 12:30 BST

Most places in Scotland have, perhaps surprisingly, seen house prices rise over lockdown, but how has your area fared?

Out of Scotland’s 32 council areas only five have seen average property prices go down in the last 12 months, with the other 27 registering increases of between 2.4 and 5.2 per cent.

And a new study from real estate company Zoopla has found that half of homeowners in Scotland undervalue their homes by an average of £32,000, with just 28 per cent having an accurate idea of the value of their home.

You can check the value of your home at Zoopla’s valuation service.

Here are the average house prices in every Scottish council area as of June 2021, from cheapest to most expensive, with the amount values have increased or decreased in the last year.

East Ayrshire, whose largest town is Kilmarnock, is the cheapest place in Scotland to buy a house, with an avergage price of £73,500 - up 4.9 per cent in the last year.

1. East Ayrshire

East Ayrshire, whose largest town is Kilmarnock, is the cheapest place in Scotland to buy a house, with an avergage price of £73,500 - up 4.9 per cent in the last year. Photo: Canva

The second cheapest spot in Scotland is North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, averaging a house price of £79,000 - up 4.9 per cent in the last year.

2. North Ayrshire

The second cheapest spot in Scotland is North Ayrshire, with its largest town of Irvine, averaging a house price of £79,000 - up 4.9 per cent in the last year. Photo: Canva

Average property prices in Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, have plunged by 24.6 per cent in the last year to £80,300.

3. Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Average property prices in Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Outer Hebrides), including the town of Stornoway, have plunged by 24.6 per cent in the last year to £80,300. Photo: Canva

Property prices in North Lanarkshire, with its largest town of Cumbernauld, have risen 4.5 per cent over the last year to £92,500.

4. North Lanarkshire

Property prices in North Lanarkshire, with its largest town of Cumbernauld, have risen 4.5 per cent over the last year to £92,500. Photo: Google Maps

