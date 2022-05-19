Homebuyers invited to open house event at Jordanhill Park

Jordanhill Park

Prospective buyers can attend this Saturday and Sunday to view the final homes available with experts on hand.

Throughout the weekend, the sales team, part exchange experts and financial advisors will be available to offer advice, as well as the Cala Homes (West) senior management team who will be able to offer bespoke incentives for this weekend only.

The remaining properties are three-storey townhouses that are part of The Alder Collection, priced from £642,500.

It is the last chance to secure a five-bedroom home at Jordanhill Park until 2024.

The Elder house type is split across three levels providing everything buyers need for modern living with no compromise on space.

With a showhome within the development, those attending will be able to view the mid-terrace home for themselves.

Situated in the bustling west end of Glasgow, Jordanhill Park has been designed to offer the best of city living alongside green space and parkland right on its doorstop.

To celebrate the final three Elder homes, those attending will enjoy a glass of fizz or an elderflower cocktail and nibbles.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (West) said: “The Alder Collection has been incredibly popular amongst buyers especially the five-bedroom townhouses due to the flexibility and space on offer.

“We now only have a handful of Elder homes remaining with move in dates as early as August this year, however it is the final opportunity to purchase a five-bedroom home for some time, so buyers will need to act fast.

“This weekend is the perfect opportunity to view the high specification homes on offer and have the chance to speak to the team here at Cala as well as our independent advisors.”