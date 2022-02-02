Historic hotel popular with tourists on the edge of The Trossachs goes on sale for £1,950,000

The Killin Hotel. Pic: David Brown.

Located on a prominent main road in the conservation village of Killin, the current hotel building was purpose built in the last century, however, there has been a staging post inn and drovers halt on the site from the 17th century.

The hotel caters to a cross-section of customers, mainly related to leisure and tourism activities, and has 36 letting bedrooms and a good range of public rooms to cater for food and beverage activities – a bar, two restaurants, lounge, conservatory restaurant – and ample private/staff accommodation, while the hotel’s terrace overlooking the River Lochay to the hills beyond, is ideal for alfresco dining and relaxing.

The village of Killin, situated on the edge of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, has a long history linked with tourism and outdoor sporting pursuits, and is readily accessible and strategically located in north west Perthshire.

The Killin Hotel - conservatory restaurant. Pic: David Brown.

The Killin Hotel is being sold by Ian and Sian Hitchins who have owned and operated it for 15 years.

Alistair Letham, a hotel consultant with property firm Graham + Sibbald, who are marketing the hotel, said: “The Killin Hotel is in a superb and ‘honey-pot’ location, a perennially popular destination. The availability of this already well-established hotel business is a great opportunity for new owners to further develop it, using the consent for a further four letting bedrooms and expand the non-resident food and beverage offering.”

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers for the Killin Hotel of around £1,950,000.

The Killin Hotel - terrace. Pic: David Brown.