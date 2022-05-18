Historic 6-bedroom village inn for sale, in the shadow of castle featured in Game of Thrones, Outlander and Monty Python

The nearby Doune Castle has featured ‘on screen’ many times, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Game of Thrones, Outlander, and the BBC production of Ivanhoe, and as a result, Doune is an increasingly popular destination for the many visitors who like to seek out their favourite film/TV locations.

The Red Lion itself features a lounge bar, restaurant, meeting/function room, six letting bedrooms, and a one-bedroom private attic flat with bedroom, living room and shower room, while externally there is a sheltered patio terrace and ample private car parking.

Alistair Letham, hotel consultant with Graham + Sibbald, who are marketing the property, said: “The Red Lion Inn is your quintessential village centre inn, offering the range of facilities. With the onset of Covid in 2020, and other circumstances, the inn has not fully traded as licensed premises for over two years. New owners, therefore, have an excellent opportunity to develop the business at the inn to its previous ‘glory’ and beyond.”

Graham + Sibbald are inviting offers over £195,000 for the Red Lion Inn, Doune, and more details can be found HERE.

1. Red Lion Inn, Doune Front of building. Photo: Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

2. Red Lion Inn, Doune Lounge bar. Photo: Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

3. Red Lion Inn, Doune Lounge bar. Photo: Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

4. Red Lion Inn, Doune Bedroom. Photo: Graham & Sibbald Photo Sales