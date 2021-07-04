Historic 15th century Scots baronial style castle in need of refurbishment - but comes with cottage, amazing grounds and fabulous coastal views

It is situated just outside the village of Kilberry in a private position on the west coast of South Knapdale in Argyll & Bute with access off the spectacular road between Tarbert and Lochgilphead.

The origins of the tower house are understood to date back to the 15th century and it has had a number of additions since then, with the final renovation in 1873 with a western wing and billiards room added.

While the castle has fallen into a state of disrepair it offers great potential and has many historic features throughout its four floors, including a great hallway, original open fireplaces, galleried landings, elegant dining room, drawing room with sea views, orangery/conservatory, library with fitted book shelves, billiards room with cupola, a number of well proportioned bedrooms with superb views, and two bathrooms located within the turrets.

The fabulous grounds extend to 21 acres and feature a large walled garden, formal lawns, mixed mature deciduous woodland, the Kilberry burn, three ancient fishing ponds, Victorian pets graveyard, mausoleum and chapel remains, and a beautiful safe, secluded beach accessed by foot within 10minutes over the neighbouring fields.

In addition, a short distance away to the west of the Castle is Laundry Cottage with fabulous coastal views and currently used as a holiday let, while there is planning consent to construct a 4-bedroom house on a site just to the north.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £650,000, you can discover more of the fascinating history of Kilberry Castle HERE.

