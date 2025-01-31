Highly anticipated release of popular apartments at West Craigs Green

This exclusive collection offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, many of which boast generous private balconies and stunning views over Lennie Park and Turnhouse Golf Course.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exclusive collection offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, many of which boast generous private balconies and stunning views over Lennie Park and Turnhouse Golf Course.

Following the outstanding success of earlier phases, award-winning Scottish homebuilder Cruden Homes has launched a second block of luxury apartments at the sought-after West Craigs Green development on the outskirts of Edinburgh, offering home buyers the opportunity to join the sought after new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With demand for two-bedroom apartments particularly high in previous phases—where all units sold out quickly—this latest release includes a limited number of two-bedroom properties to meet buyer interest. Designed to maximise modern living, these apartments feature private balconies, offering the perfect spot to enjoy breathtaking sunset views.

West Craigs Green Block B

Prices within the current release start from £220,000 for a one bedroom apartment, with each new home thoughtfully designed to offer spacious open-plan living, seamlessly combining the kitchen, dining, and lounge areas. High-quality fixtures and fittings come as standard, ensuring both comfort and style.

Ideally located between Barnton and South Gyle, West Craigs Green is just five miles from Edinburgh city centre and benefits from excellent transport links, including cycle routes, bus services, rail, and tram stops nearby. The Gyle Shopping Centre is within easy reach, providing high street shops, a supermarket, and a large Marks & Spencer store with food hall.

The West Craigs area is undergoing a major transformation, evolving into a vibrant and welcoming neighbourhood with extensive green spaces, including the newly developed Lennie and Meadowfield Parks. Future plans for the area include a new primary school, nursery, café, and health centre, all within walking distance - enhancing the community’s appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hazel Davies, Sales and Marketing Director at Cruden Homes, said: “There is something truly unique about West Craigs Green. It perfectly balances the desire for a peaceful environment surrounded by nature with the convenience of being close to Edinburgh’s vibrant city centre for work.

West Craigs Green Block B

“Previous apartment releases have been quickly snapped up by a diverse range of homeowners, including young professionals, first-time buyers, and those looking to downsize. Due to the limited availability of this release, we encourage potential buyers to act quickly to avoid disappointment.”