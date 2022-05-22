Highland haven for sale with 5-bedroom lodge house, 2-bedroom farmhouse and only the spectacular north west coastline for company

It is an attractive blend of grazing land, moorland and amenity woodland together with approximately 0.7 miles of sea frontage, and has two residential properties, both situated on elevated, south facing positions, and a small range of agricultural buildings.

Oldany Lodge is an attractive and substantial 1½ storey five-bedroom traditional lodge of stone construction surrounded by areas of lawn and mature woodland, while the two-bedroom Oldany Farmhouse is located a short distance to the south west and is currently used as a holiday let.

Adjoining the farmhouse are two former agricultural storage buildings, and in addition there are two storage sheds and a walled vegetable garden.

The land at Oldany is a mixture of in-bye grazing ground below the buildings, rising to the north up to the summit of Torr Mor at 94 metres above sea level, and providing an interesting mixture of fishing and sporting opportunities, while the coastal boundary is perfect for exploring the multitude of islands which lie offshore.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £900,000, more details can be found HERE.

