High-spec and individual architect-designed 5-bedroom detached house in beautiful country setting next to Gleneagles

Designed by a renowned local architects firm, the traditionally styled slate roof with dormer windows and natural stone and timber exterior, combines with the fantastically bright and open plan living space inside, resulting in a wonderful light and spacious family house which sits beautifully in its rural, but highly accessible, surroundings.

The ground floor accommodation sits off the airy entrance hall with its stylish décor and natural Spanish slate flooring and comprises superb kitchen/dining room, family room, sitting room, study/home office, guest bedroom with adjacent shower room, cloakroom, utility room, boot room, and separate plant room.

A staircase leads up to the first floor which features a gallery landing with glass balustrade, principal bedroom suite with two dressing rooms, en-suite bathroom and Juliet balcony, further two double bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, cinema room/fifth bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Externally, Fern Hill is accessed from a private drive through a gate which leads to a timber build store/garage with two car ports under a pitched roof, and ample parking to the front of the house.

The gardens and grounds extend to about 1.21 acres in all and surround the house, with a burn passing through to the west, and include a timber decked entertaining area doubling as a bridge, two further outdoor entertaining areas, and an extensive area of Scots pine woodland with a lovely seating area at the top of the hill.

On the market with Savills for offers over £850,000, more details can be found HERE.

3. Fern Hill, by Gleneagles The sitting room sits across the hall from the kitchen/dining room, and has feature panelled walls, a wood burning stove, beautiful solid wood parquet flooring and windows overlooking the garden. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

