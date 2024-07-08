A look at the exterior of Heathfields, which is on Monktonhill Road, Troon. A look at the exterior of Heathfields, which is on Monktonhill Road, Troon.
Take a look inside this £1.75 million home for sale in Ayrshire with its own spa, gym and cinema

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 8th Jul 2024, 13:41 BST

Take a look inside this luxurious Troon home which has everything you need to relax including a jacuzzi, sauna, home gym, private cinema and pizza oven.

On the market for more than £1.75 million, this Ayrshire home could be the perfect purchase for those looking to add a little luxury to their everyday life.

Situated on Monktonhill Road near Troon, Heathfields comes with amenities including an five-person jacuzzi, Canadian sauna, home gym, cinema and more. Just a short drive from Prestwick International Airport, it boasts a peaceful location along the Ayrshire coastline with private access via remote-controlled gates.

The ground floor of the property includes a formal lounge - with its own wood-burning stove - a separate TV/sitting room and reception area as well as a bespoke kitchen diner designed by Edward Loxley of Nottingham.

Outside, there is a bespoke outdoor kitchen with its own pizza oven. It includes a steel frame and glazed roof with a drinks cooler, fridge outdoor TV and even a WC.

In addition, the old stable has been converted into a pool room, which is home to the jacuzzi, sauna and shower room, with a home gym and games/cinema room, complete with its own bar, which can be accessed via a spiral staircase.

On the first floor of the main house, there are four bedrooms, three with en-suites, and a fourth main bathroom. The fifth and final bedroom lies on the second floor, and includes a store room.

Situated within an acre of landscaped garden, it also includes a garage. Bruce Patterson, the director of property firm Corum describes the Heathfields as one of “the finest family homes to grace the local market”.

He said: “Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a residence that is both stunning and functional - this home being on the market is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Those interested in enquiring about the Monktonhill Road property should contact Corum via their website.

The outside of Heathfields on Monktonhill Road.

1. Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon

The outside of Heathfields on Monktonhill Road. | Corum

The TV/Sitting room of Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon

2. The TV/sitting room

The TV/Sitting room of Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon | Corum

Inside Heathfields's formal lounge.

3. The formal lounge of Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon

Inside Heathfields's formal lounge. | Corum

The Monktonhill Road property also includes a wood burning stove.

4. Heathfields's wood burning stove

The Monktonhill Road property also includes a wood burning stove. | Corum

