On the market for more than £1.75 million, this Ayrshire home could be the perfect purchase for those looking to add a little luxury to their everyday life.

Situated on Monktonhill Road near Troon, Heathfields comes with amenities including an five-person jacuzzi, Canadian sauna, home gym, cinema and more. Just a short drive from Prestwick International Airport, it boasts a peaceful location along the Ayrshire coastline with private access via remote-controlled gates.

The ground floor of the property includes a formal lounge - with its own wood-burning stove - a separate TV/sitting room and reception area as well as a bespoke kitchen diner designed by Edward Loxley of Nottingham.

Outside, there is a bespoke outdoor kitchen with its own pizza oven. It includes a steel frame and glazed roof with a drinks cooler, fridge outdoor TV and even a WC.

In addition, the old stable has been converted into a pool room, which is home to the jacuzzi, sauna and shower room, with a home gym and games/cinema room, complete with its own bar, which can be accessed via a spiral staircase.

On the first floor of the main house, there are four bedrooms, three with en-suites, and a fourth main bathroom. The fifth and final bedroom lies on the second floor, and includes a store room.

Situated within an acre of landscaped garden, it also includes a garage. Bruce Patterson, the director of property firm Corum describes the Heathfields as one of “the finest family homes to grace the local market”.

He said: “Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create a residence that is both stunning and functional - this home being on the market is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Those interested in enquiring about the Monktonhill Road property should contact Corum via their website.

1 . Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon The outside of Heathfields on Monktonhill Road. | Corum Photo Sales

2 . The TV/sitting room The TV/Sitting room of Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon | Corum Photo Sales

3 . The formal lounge of Heathfields, Monktonhill Road, Troon Inside Heathfields's formal lounge. | Corum Photo Sales