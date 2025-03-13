These plants won't mind too much if you forget to water them.placeholder image
Hardy Houseplants 2025: Here are the 13 hardest to kill plants for your home - including the ZZ Plant

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 13th Mar 2025, 12:34 BST

You don’t need green fingers to keep these indoor plants in good (or average) health.

It’s always nice to have a few houseplants in your home - providing some greenery and helping to keep the air clean (although the impact they have is regularly overstated).

There’s even some evidence that they are good for your mental health and can even reduce your energy bills.

Unfortunately many of us are a bit rubbish at taking care of our indoor greenery, with the time it takes between an impulse supermarket purchase and the plant’s inevitable death best measured in days rather than weeks.

Luckily, there are a few plants that can survive - even thrive - when they are neglected by their owners.

Here are 13 of the hardiest.

The ZZ plant (which also goes by a number of other names including Aroid Palm, Emerald Palm, Eternity Plant, Zanzibar Gem, and Zuzu Plant) is nearly indestructible, thriving in low light and dry conditions. Originally from east Africa, its thick rhizomes store water, allowing it to survive long periods without watering. It has waxy, dark green leaves that add a sleek, modern look to any space. This plant is ideal for low-maintenance indoor gardening.

1. ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

The ZZ plant (which also goes by a number of other names including Aroid Palm, Emerald Palm, Eternity Plant, Zanzibar Gem, and Zuzu Plant) is nearly indestructible, thriving in low light and dry conditions. Originally from east Africa, its thick rhizomes store water, allowing it to survive long periods without watering. It has waxy, dark green leaves that add a sleek, modern look to any space. This plant is ideal for low-maintenance indoor gardening. | Canva/Getty Images

Also known as mother-in-law's tongue, the snake plant is another African resident that is incredibly hardy. It can tolerate low light and infrequent watering while also improving indoor air quality by removing toxins. Its upright, sword-shaped leaves come in various shades of green and yellow.

2. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

Also known as mother-in-law’s tongue, the snake plant is another African resident that is incredibly hardy. It can tolerate low light and infrequent watering while also improving indoor air quality by removing toxins. Its upright, sword-shaped leaves come in various shades of green and yellow. | Canva/Getty Images

One of the most adaptable houseplants - and one of the most popular - the spider plant thrives in indirect light and can tolerate occasional neglect. It produces baby 'spiderettes' that can be propagated easily so one plant can last you a lifetime. It's also known for improving air quality.

3. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

One of the most adaptable houseplants - and one of the most popular - the spider plant thrives in indirect light and can tolerate occasional neglect. It produces baby 'spiderettes' that can be propagated easily so one plant can last you a lifetime. It’s also known for improving air quality. | Canva/Getty Images

As the name suggests, the cast iron plant is extremely tough. It can survive in low light, resist drought, and tolerate temperature fluctuations - making it one of the best choices for low-maintenance plant lovers.

4. Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior)

As the name suggests, the cast iron plant is extremely tough. It can survive in low light, resist drought, and tolerate temperature fluctuations - making it one of the best choices for low-maintenance plant lovers. | Canva/Getty Images

