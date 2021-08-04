Handsome £1.3m Victorian 5-6 bedroom semi-detached house with separate annexe in one of Edinburgh's most prestigious streets

Now in need of some refurbishment, the property offers a wonderful opportunity for families looking to create their own perfect home with beautiful period features and flexible accommodation.

The ground floor comprises large drawing room with bay window and impressive fireplace, family room with door to patio and garden, dining room with stairs up to the former maid's room which works as a home office or bedroom, kitchen, shower room, and cloakroom, while a magnificent staircase, crowned by a cupola, leads to the first floor and a large principal bedroom with intricate cornice work and bay window, three further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

To the side of the house is a single storey annexe with its own entrance consisting of a living room, double bedroom, bathroom and galley kitchen, ideal for a relative to stay, let to generate an income, or converted to a variety of different uses including an office.

Externally, to the front is an attractive garden and private off-street parking, while the mature south facing rear garden has a large lawn and a patio area for outside dining.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers over £1,285,000, more details can be found HERE.

