Green moves in Edinburgh's West End

Described as a “spectacular blueprint for low-carbon living”, on completion Rowanbank will include 93 apartments and 33 affordable homes set around a communal garden, CGI-pictured above.

Its construction follows Artisan’s design framework, which has been developed to offer residents low-to-zero carbon city living, with the firm’s “use less, first” ethos at its core.

Prices for a one-bedroom apartment at Rowanbank Gardens start at £245,000 with a two-bed unit priced at £315,000.

A CGI of Rowanbank Gardens.

“We wanted to create an external environment which was both in tune with nature and instrumental in bringing residents together,” says David Westwater, Artisan’s development director for Scotland.

“One of the lessons we learned from the pandemic was that apartment dwellers, even in the city centre, need to have a strong connection both with the outdoors and with their neighbours. So, as well as providing private balcony and patio areas for the majority of apartments, we also decided to be more proactive with our communal green spaces, rather than simply providing the usual manicured square of grassed lawn and flower beds.

“Rowanbank Gardens’ residents will be able to grow their own herbs and vegetables together in raised growing beds as well as being able to harvest cherries and apples from almost 30 fruit trees. And the planting of 520 metres of evergreen Yew and Burkwood hedgerows surrounding the development will provide an attractive all-year-round border for those inside and out, whilst providing a natural habitat for birds and other wildlife.”