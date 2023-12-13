Gorgeous New Town apartment affords Georgian glamour

Set in a B-listed tenement on one of the New Town’s most prestigious streets, this stunning two-bed apartment was renovated fully in 2022, meaning it is in true turn-key condition.

The exterior of the building at Fettes Row

Located a stone’s throw from both Stockbridge and the New Town itself, its new owners would have the city’s niceties at their disposal, including private residents’ access to nearby East Circus Place Gardens and Queen Street Gardens.

This exceptional lower-ground level property has a generous hallway to set the scene, complete with herringbone wood flooring and a mirrored cloakroom.

An expansive lounge-diner sits to the rear, offering access to a lovely back garden. A feature fireplace lends a cosy feel, while its dining area is ideal for socialising.

Completely renovated last year, the apartment’s contemporary breakfasting kitchen impresses. Image: Lukasz Kudrel

A spacious breakfasting kitchen sits adjacent, with stylish grey cabinetry, herringbone tiling, a Belfast sink, range cooker and integrated appliances.

The flat’s two bedrooms are located at the front, overlooking a shared courtyard, and it is completed by a showroom-like bathroom with a P-shaped bath and waterfall shower.