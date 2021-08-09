Go off grid with this unique eco home and rural estate, a haven for wildlife and potential business opportunity

Located just 12 miles south of Edinburgh, it is a haven for wildlife and a dream for anyone interested in rewilding and conservation, or an amazing opportunity for an entrepreneurial owner with the vision and energy to help it thrive.

Originally constructed as a five bedroom home, fishery, cafe and conference centre, the accommodation was altered to create a further five bedroom holiday let and is currently half residence and half holiday let.

Options to generate income from the estate are endless – the lochs will allow for paddle boarding, kayaking, wild swimming, alternatively, the scenic attraction lends itself to a wedding venue and there is roadside parking for 40 cars or more.

The flexible accommodation on both sides of the property is cleverly designed and insulated, with the ground floor wonderfully spacious and bright, the impressive lounge/dining areas leading to large, stylish, fully fitted kitchens to the rear with utility area, copious cupboards and WC.

On the first floor of the main residence, an upper landing leads to four large double bedrooms, two with chic en-suites, living room with large balcony, and a contemporary family bathroom, while the holiday let has four double bedrooms, one en-suite, spacious living area, and a family shower room.

Externally, an enormous outbuilding lies to the side of the main property which can have a variety of uses including garage, equipment shed and activities centre.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £850,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Leadburn Manor, nr Penicuik Front of property. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

2. Leadburn Manor, nr Penicuik Front door. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

3. Leadburn Manor, nr Penicuik Living area. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo

4. Leadburn Manor, nr Penicuik Living area. Photo: Purplebricks Buy photo