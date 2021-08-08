Go off-grid with ‘one-of-a-kind’ eco-home and rural estate

The lochs can be utilised for water sports.

Leadburn Manor – just off the A701 near the town of Penicuik – has just gone up for sale for offers over £850,000.

It includes four specially constructed lochs which help make it a haven for wildlife and a dream come true for anyone interested in rewilding and conservation.

But what makes this home really stand out - in fact, it is believed to be one of a kind in the UK - is that it was constructed with the ability to run entirely off-grid, meaning it is not reliant on any public utilities.

Leadburn Manor.

Currently, the two properties on the estate are running on mains electricity but there is 11Kw of alternative generation available and eight 6-volt Rolls deep cycle batteries to deliver the power through a Studer 6000 inverter.

In addition, to boost its eco-credentials, the u-shaped house is cleverly lined with Swedish designed insulated concrete, sealed to the concrete floor, which itself has an insulation component. The exterior is laid with Siberian Larch, while there is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Originally constructed as a five-bedroom home, fishery, cafe and conference centre, the current owners altered the accommodation to create a further five-bedroom holiday let for increased income potential, however, sellers say it could easily be reverted to one large house for those who want an alternative lifestyle in a peaceful location.

But there is also a potential business opportunity for any entrepreneurial owner with the vision and energy to generate income from the estate.

Leadburn Manor estate showing the four specially constructed lochs.

The lochs will allow for paddle boarding, kayaking and wild swimming, among other activities, while the scenic attraction lends itself to a perfect wedding venue, with roadside parking for 40 cars or more.

The house itself offers flexible open plan living, with the ground floor on both sides spacious and bright, courtesy of floor to ceiling windows.

An impressive stair is a feature of the ground floor on the residential side of the property, while the master en-suite benefits from floor to ceiling windows to maximise views across to the Pentland Hills.

The estate also boasts a huge 30m x 10m outbuilding with high central access doors which can be used as a garage, for equipment, storage, or even as an indoor activities centre.

Leadburn Manor.

Brad Saxton, Local Property Expert with Purplebricks, who are marketing the estate, said: “Leadburn Manor is a beautifully unique eco-friendly property with a lot to offer.

"Whilst only being a short commute into Edinburgh itself, the property benefits from its breath-taking rural location and can be run totally off-grid, making it suitable for someone looking to start an outdoors business.