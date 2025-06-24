Garden expert names Meghan Markle-approved wood type to give your space an elegant boost

A garden furniture expert has named the Meghan Markle-approved wood type that could give your outdoor space an eco-friendly and stylish boost this summer.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many homeowners opt for wooden benches, chairs and tables when it comes to furnishing their outdoor space but can struggle to choose which variety works best for them.

Now, Bradley Spencer of garden furniture specialists Royal Finesse has named his number one type of wood that delivers on longevity, style and eco-friendly credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it comes with the backing of the Duchess of Sussex, whose own garden has featured furniture made from the wood.

Teak is set to be one of the most popular wood types this summer, an expert has revelaed

He said: “There’s a lot of choice when it comes to choosing outdoor furniture and many people find it difficult to find the right answer for them.

“Wood types such as eucalyptus, acacia and cedar have long been popular among UK homeowners, but teak is undoubtedly one of the best choices.

“To start, it has great weather-resistant properties, so it can hold its own when it comes to the unpredictable weather we often get in this country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also requires minimal maintenance compared to other wood types and can last for decades making it a cost-effective choice.

“And its smooth grain and rich, warm tones often catch the eye of those who hold stylishness as one of the key elements when it comes to choosing garden furniture.”

Teak is a tropical hardwood species that is native to South and Southeast Asia, with countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand large exporters.

High in natural oils and rubber, it is highly resistant to rotting and can be left outdoors during winter, making it popular with UK homeowners who want a low-maintenance choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And eagle-eyed fans spotted a teak wood bench being used by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert in May 2021.

Fans drew parallels between the garden bench in question and the one that inspired the Duchess of Sussex’s children’s book titled The Bench.

Teak has long been a popular choice in the UK, where strict rules mean imported teak must abide by regulations aimed at preventing trade of illegally harvested woods.

Mr Spencer added: “Whether you’re redesigning your garden to create your own dream outdoor space or creating the perfect entertainment area for hosting family and friends, a wooden furniture set is always in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sustainability is more important than ever for consumers and responsibly sourced teak certainly delivers as an eco-friendly option.