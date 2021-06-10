Fresh to market: Sunnyside Estate near Montrose offers a brand-new development in a grand old setting

Sunnyside Estate

The development, Sunnyside Estate, a joint venture between Edinburgh-based FM Group and Pert Bruce Construction of Montrose, includes an exclusive offering of apartments, townhouses, and family homes.

The £100 million redevelopment is made up of three parts: the renovation of the old hospital building at Sunnyside Mansion, comprising three-bedroomed apartments and two-bedroomed townhouses; The Orchard, with two-bedroomed bungalows and three-bedroomed detached and semi-detached villas, and The Woods, which consists of four and five-bedroom family homes.

The hospital itself dates back to 1781, when Lady Susan Carnegie founded Scotland’s first public “asylum”, plus an infirmary and dispensary, on Montrose Links.

The institution moved to the now grade-A listed building, designed by William Lambie Moffat, near Hillside in 1858, and it became Sunnyside Royal Hospital in 1962.

After closing its doors in 2011, Sunnyside Estates bought the grand building five years later and began renovating it in autumn 2019.

In the old building, the main door three-bedroomed Apartment 6 caters for modern living in a traditional setting across 128.5sqm.

The south-west facing unit, priced at £289,000, has sun throughout the day – with triple-aspect windows ensuring the open-plan living and kitchen area stay cosy.

The main bedroom boasts a spacious dressing area as well as an ensuite shower room, and the apartment has the option to upgrade to smart home technology.

Townhouse 1 forms part of the original mansion and has two bedrooms. Priced at £235,000, it also features a hallway, WC, storage, utility room and an open-plan living and kitchen area over two floors.

The master bedroom also has an ensuite shower room and both bedrooms have walk-in wardrobes.

There are seven plots at The Orchard available, with prices starting at £197,950 for the detached two-bedroomed Coll, and £235,000 for the three-bedroomed Harris end-terrace model.

There are five semi-rural homes available at The Woods, where prices start at £359,000.

All of the properties come with buyer incentives including Assisted Move and help towards LBTT.

Jaclyn McKenna, Sunnyside Estates’ sales manager, says: “We wanted to retain and enhance any original features and character. However, we wanted to bring it up to modern 21st-century standards, with warm eco-efficient homes with fast internet.”

She adds: “It is a fantastic mature woodland setting with great connections to local infrastructure and schools.

Exterior of the semi-rural showhome

“Montrose has two 18-hole golf courses – one is Royal Montrose, the fifth oldest – also the sandy beach, sports and recreational facilities.”

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, telephone Jaclyn on 07498 872 299.

