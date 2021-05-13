Fresh to market: Old school charm with modern appeal

Boroughmuir

The much sought-after area of Bruntsfield in the southside of Edinburgh is filled with architectural gems, from Baronial-style tenements to large Victorian villas. The grade-B listed former Boroughmuir School building on Viewforth is also of note, built between 1911 and 1914 and designed by celebrated Edinburgh architect John Alexander Carfrae.

Following the relocation of the school to the new Boroughmuir High further down Viewforth in 2018, Cala Homes is converting its classrooms into 87 modern flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are four properties currently available in the development’s third phase – with a one-bedroom apartment coming to market this autumn – all of which feature elevated ceilings, mezzanines and designated parking and electric vehicle charging points.

Boroughmuir

Apartment type 2A has two bedrooms over two storeys and a 366 sq ft open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, including an integrated kitchen by Kitchens International, and traditional sash and case windows.

There is a second bedroom on the ground floor – which could be used as an office – and a bathroom with a Carron bath and Hansgrohe fittings.

The spacious 168 sq ft main bedroom is on the upper mezzanine and boasts a dressing area and an ensuite shower room.

It is available at plot 44, at the rear first floor of the building, for £499,000, as well as at plot 60, priced at £505,000, which is south-west facing.

Boroughmuir

On Boroughmuir’s second floor lies plot 81, a 1,071 sq ft three-bedroom apartment over two floors. It has a south-west orientation, meaning sunlight fills the 6.5m-high living space for most of the day.

The ground floor has a generous open-plan living, kitchen and dining area and an elegant hallway leading to two bedrooms, the largest including an ensuite, making this property ideal for families. It is priced at £585,000.

With tailored buyer incentives, including interior design packages and contributions to LBTT, the properties have been popular with downsizers and young professionals, as well as those working from home.

Residents can also benefit from a secure landscaped outdoor courtyard and bicycle storage.

Boroughmuir

Kim Newbiggings, sales manager at Cala Homes (East), says the design’s blend of traditional and contemporary is of particular charm: “You’ve got the character of what the building was, which was the old school dating back to the early 1900s, then it is facilitating the clients to have modern living.

“The location is attractive because you have Bruntsfield within close proximity, with its bars and restaurants, and it is like a town within itself. The Meadows is nearby and has lots of green space, and it is close to [the centre] with great transport links.”

With working from home more popular than ever, Cala Homes is also collaborating with Virgin Media to create optimum internet connectivity – aiming for speeds 14 times faster than the average Edinburgh household.

The development is expected to be complete in June 2022.

Boroughmuir

CALA Homes’ sales office and showhomes at the site are open daily from 11am until 5.30pm by pre-booked appointment. Go online to www.cala.co.uk for more information.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.