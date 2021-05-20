Fresh to market: Castle conversion is a real keeper

Dalnair Castle

Dalnair Castle, outside Croftamie, near Drymen in Stirling, is an impressive Scottish Baronial-style mansion house that dates back to 1884, and is immersed in breathtaking woodlands and unparalleled countryside views.

The B-listed structure was built on the site of the former Endrickbank House, at the edge of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, for wealthy Glasgow merchant Thomas Brown.

It survived a substantial fire in 1917 before being used as a nurses’ home and later, a training centre for British Steel during the 1970s.

Dalnair Castle has recently been transformed by FM Group into ten luxury apartments, with mews properties in the castle courtyard, four plots within the building’s walled garden and a further ten plots across the grounds.

Following the developer’s £3.3 million investment, there are just four units remaining.

Apartment 6 on the first floor is a generous 1,971-sq ft duplex priced at £459,000. There is lift access to the property, which comprises an elegant hall, spacious open-plan kitchen-living area, with a mezzanine lounge and integrated Brookly Kitchen featuring Siemens appliances, and two ensuite double bedrooms.

South-facing, the apartment benefits from all-day sunlight thanks to huge sash-and-case windows.

Also on the first floor is the two-bedroomed Apartment 5, which has spectacular panoramic views and 1,394 sq ft of living space. It is priced at £355,000 and boasts separate utility and laundry rooms.

Another two two-bedroom apartments are available, both priced at £325,000.

Residents can enjoy access to large private grounds with maintained lawns, walkways and a tennis court, as well as private parking and electric car charging points.

Robert Croll, sales manager for FM Group, says: “We are very delighted to be at the last stages of bringing this majestic castle back to life. With only four apartments left, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for purchasers to live in luxury in a stunning location, at a truly affordable price.

“Dalnair Castle offers a unique setting on the edge of world-renowned Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. It is an excellent location for those seeking rural quietness without giving up on accessibility to bigger cities.”

The development has been popular with downsizers looking for a country base, with some looking to have two-centre lives as travel opens up following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Both Glasgow and Stirling are about a 35-minute drive away, making this the ideal countryside refuge for commuters.

The idyllic village of Croftamie is close to Drymen, Killearn and Balfron, which have primary and secondary schools.

The location is perfect for keen hill walkers and cyclists, due to its proximity to various routes including the West Highland Way, while golfers are well catered for at the nearby Strathendrick and Buchanan Castle golf clubs.

Viewings are by appointment only. To book, call Corum Property on 0141- 942 5888 or email [email protected]

