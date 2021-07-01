Fresh to market: Blending in beautifully with the neighbours

Longniddry

With 40 miles of beaches, historic villages, affluent towns and beautiful countryside, all within easy commuting distance of the Capital, East Lothian ticks every box for families seeking more green space and to put down roots in an established community.

Situated close to the shores of the Forth, Longniddry Village has been designed in keeping with the 18th and 19th Century heritage of the wider community, with back lanes giving access to garages and parking spaces, making pedestrians a priority.

There is a clear vision of it being a place to live, work and play, having incorporated plans for a café, retail space, studio and workshops, as well as a new village green, sports facility, a restored mill pond and community orchard.

The Northfield house type

The development itself may be new, but it is part of an historic community, and a new showhome has been designed to fit in harmoniously.

The four-bedroom, semi-detached Northfield is a spacious family home with thoughtfully designed living spaces and an exterior which owes much to the vernacular streetscapes on this sought-after stretch of coastline.

The showhome’s interior has been created by designer Carol Yates to make the most of its clean lines, impressive ceiling heights and contemporary specification.

By mirroring the large skies and wide stretches of water that define this part of East Lothian, the design of the Northfield captures a real sense of space and tranquillity.

Light floods into a spacious lounge, thanks to front windows and French doors overlooking the garden, illuminating the pale herringbone floors, water-colour effect fabrics and natural textures, while dark blue velvet sofas provide a sense of luxury.

Seafoam shades and calming tones have been added to the generous, open-plan kitchen and family room, which spans from the front to the back of the house.

Upstairs, the four bedrooms, one with an ensuite, are calm havens of understated elegance where wall-to-wall murals add a touch of indulgence amongst eclectic furniture pieces and marine and pebble-coloured accents.

A utility room, downstairs WC and generous storage space add to the Northfield’s uncluttered feel for every-day living.

Hazel Davies, Cruden Homes’ sales and marketing director, says: “The Northfield showhome provides an inspired insight into what life could be like in this truly innovative development.”

Properties in the current release at Longniddry Village start from £359,000 for a three-bedroom family home, while the price for a four-bedroom detached starts at £420,000 and a five-bedroom detached begins at £650,000.

Virtual or in-person viewings are available by appointment only with strict physical distancing and sanitising measures in place in light of the pandemic.

Telephone 01875 666002 or email [email protected] for more information.

