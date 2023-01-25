Built around 1800, Waulkmill is category B-listed but the Galloway home has been refurbished for modern life and to enhance and preserve the building’s character and rich history.

The granite and whinstone property, in Minnigaff, retains many of its historic features, including the water wheel and its workings in the lower ground floor, as well as two cast iron dyeing vats.

The original water wheel has been incorporated as a design feature in the split-level room, currently used as a gym, but the generous area could lend itself to a variety of uses.

The spacious triple aspect sitting and dining room complete with a wood burning stove and oak flooring is a delightful room with views over Queen Mary’s bridge and the burn behind and garden at the front.

In 2016 a second reception room with wood burning stove was added above the existing garage. A glass sliding door opens to a balcony providing a unique vantage point to watch the Penkiln Burn and abundant wildlife on the doorstep.

Sheena Ramsay, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Waulkmill is a truly unique property offering many quirky features. With three spacious bedrooms and cosy reception rooms to enjoy the far reaching views, it is the perfect lifestyle move. The scenic countryside location in beautiful Galloway is bound to appeal.”

The grounds are well maintained and contain a polytunnel, greenhouse and fenced vegetable garden. In addition, there is a raised wooden tree house, three log stores, and the ruins of a former mill built in the 1600s.

Waulkmill is a mile from Newton Stewart.