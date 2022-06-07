Former 200-year-old coaching inn and hotel relaunched as luxury serviced apartments

West Burnside Apartments.

Trading as West Burnside Apartments, the redevelopment in the Clackmannanshire village offers seven luxury apartments and two townhouses.

The building has been brought to life by property developers, Neil and Marie Munday, who are aiming at both business and leisure clients, with features in the properties including bathrooms with deep roll top baths, fully equipped kitchens with luxury branded appliances, dedicated parking, utility room provision, and reliable wi-fi throughout.

Two of the kitchens have six seater breakfast bars, making them ideal for the family market, while one apartment offers a children’s gaming room, plus a bedroom with bunk beds.

With large open plan living spaces throughout, coupled with beautiful views of Castle Campbell and the Dollar Burn, the apartments present a desirable place in which to stay, whether on a short or longer term let with more privacy, space and flexibility than a hotel.

“We have half of these stunning apartments aimed at the longer term rental market, with the other half covering shorter term leisure stays,” said Neil Munday. “It’s been very busy. We enjoy the perfect location here in picturesque Dollar with easy access to Stirling, the Hillfoots and Edinburgh.

"An aparthotel concept like this is becoming more and more popular. As investors and property developers currently seeking more building like this to develop, time is money so we wanted to ensure that we were maximising our bookings and our exposure in the marketplace.”

Neil explained that he had brought in a specialist business, Accommodation Services, a ‘one stop shop’ for hospitality owners and investors, to handle a dedicated reservations service for the apartments.

“Having Accommodation Services on board for our reservations and marketing support means we have more time to spend on other tasks,” said Neil. “Our push is to drive occupancy and ensure that West Burnside is connecting with online travel agents and so on. In the short time that Accommodation Services have been working with us they have already impressed us with their expertise in this field.”For further details on West Burnside Apartments in Dollar visit www.westburnsideapartments.com.