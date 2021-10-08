For sale: This wonderful Baronial house has superb countryside views and was built on the site of an historic 17th century battle

The B-Listed property was built around 1869 on the site of the historic Battle of Drumclog, which was fought on June 1, 1679 as part of the Scottish Covenanter Wars, and had Edwardian elements added in the early 1900s and then further extended more recently to add a modern contemporary section.

Steeped in history and retaining great character and charm, this impressive home provides large rooms which are extremely versatile in their use creating a wonderful family home or potentially a guest house or small hotel.

Set over two levels, the accommodation comprises reception hall, a barrel vaulted games room, drawing room, formal dining room, family room, modern luxury fitted kitchen open plan to a living/dining area, home office, arts and crafts studio, gym, utility room, seven bedrooms, dressing room, five bathrooms/en-suites, and four cloakrooms/WCs.

Externally, the property is set within large private and enclosed gardens and accessed via electric gates, with the front laid to lawn with a sweeping drive, mature trees, shrubs and great views, while the side and rear gardens have lawns, woodland and bedding areas. Outbuildings include a large garage with workshop and an additional shed.

On the market with Residence Estate Agents for offers over £1,200,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Stobieside House, Strathaven Front of property. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

2. Stobieside House, Strathaven Main front door. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

3. Stobieside House, Strathaven Hall. Photo: Residence Photo Sales

4. Stobieside House, Strathaven Formal lounge. Photo: Residence Photo Sales