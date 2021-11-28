For sale: This magnificent Victorian villa in a lovely rural setting is said to have a Scottish whisky secret hidden in its walls...

The house is steeped in history and was originally commissioned by William Stewart as his country manor, thereafter it was owned by the MacKinnon family whose ancestor Captain MacKinnon swore allegiance to Bonnie Prince Charlie. To show his gratitude, the Prince is said to have given the Captain the recipe for a fragrant liquor made of honey and herbs known today as Drambuie – the original recipe is rumoured to be hidden in the walls of Williamcraigs House!

This elegantly spacious Victorian 'B' listed stone built property has been tastefully renovated and upgraded to an exceptionally high standard throughout and blends perfectly the traditional stone built character and magnificent original features such as decorative cornice work, traditional fireplaces, natural wood panelling and floors, feature staircase, and turreted tower, with tastefully enhanced modern living such as the superb bespoke kitchen.

Set over three floors, the house comprises drawing room, sitting room, dining room, family room, conservatory, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, sun room, two ground floor WCs, seven bedrooms (three with en-suites), bathroom, and a shower room and snug in the turret.

Externally, the house is set back from the road with a broad gravel driveway and is surrounded by beautifully established gardens with a sunken pond, patio area and its own listed summer house, as well as a double garage and storage building.

On the market with Sturrock Armstrong & Thomson for offers over £1,400,000, more details can be found HERE.

