For sale: This classic, elegant 4-5 bedroom semi-detached house sits in one of Edinburgh's most prestigious conservation areas

The property, with its classical facade and elegant columned entrance, has retained many of its key original features and sits on one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after residential streets in the highly regarded Blacket Conservation Area, characterised by elegant properties and a leafy, tranquil situation close to the city centre.

Set over three levels, the flexible accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, large entrance vestibule, hall, drawing room, cosy sitting room, bedroom four, shower room, and the undoubted highlight, a spectacular open plan modern kitchen/dining/living room with sliding doors onto the patio.

The graceful staircase with large, beautiful stained glass windows leads to the first floor which features a principal bedroom with dressing room and smart en-suite shower room, two other generous sized double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower, and a large family bathroom, while a cleverly designed glass banister staircase leads down from the dining room to the lower ground floor level which comprises an office space/fifth bedroom, utility room and storage.

Externally, a self-contained outbuilding with separate WC, ideal as a home office, sits to the side of the property, while the beautifully maintained front and rear gardens include a large patio area.

On the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £1,500,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Blacket Place, Newington Front garden. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

2. Blacket Place, Newington Front garden. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

3. Blacket Place, Newington Hall and staircase. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales

4. Blacket Place, Newington Drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank Photo Sales