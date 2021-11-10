Cotgreen sits on an elevated position with far reaching views.

For sale: Superb 6-bedroom dream home on unique hilltop location in town named Scotland’s ‘best place to live’

Cotgreen is an outstanding detached house in a prime position in the vibrant and scenic East Lothian town of North Berwick, which earlier this year was named the best place to live in Scotland by The Sunday Times.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 3:40 pm

With surrounding tree lined views of the town, the Bass Rock, the Law and the Firth of Forth, the house is approached via a shared private road and accessed via electric gates with video entry phone system.

The stunning accommodation over two floors is immaculately presented with contemporary features throughout and on the lower level comprises fully glazed entrance vestibule, hall with IT cupboard, superb sitting room with bay window and door to the terrace, spacious kitchen/dining room with doors to the terrace, family room, large utility room, shower room, plant room, family bathroom, boot room, and a suite of three double bedrooms, the largest of which has a fully fitted dressing room and en-suite shower room.

A carpeted stair leads to a bright and airy first floor landing with full depth window and sea views, and gives access to a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two double bedrooms overlooking the garden, study, shower room, and a fantastic attic.

Externally, to the front a large gravel area allows ample parking space and access to a large double garage with storage, while there is a fabulous decked terrace to the rear. The surrounding mature gardens are spacious and have fine views.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £1,575,000, more details can be found HERE.

The German kitchen by Stormer has a range of quality appliances, matching work surfaces, a breakfast bar and tiled flooring.

